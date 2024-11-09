Paper Basketmaking

media release: Join Kimberly Crowley as she demonstrates the process of making Ho-Chunk Black Ash Baskets. Participants will be able to make their own paper basket as well as help make a communal Black Ash Basket for Hawthorne Library to keep and display. Open to all ages.

Registration is required. Registration opens two weeks before the program (10/26/24).

About the presenter: I am Kimberly Crowley, Thunder Clan Member of the Ho-Chunk Nation. I am the 3rd daughter of Sidney Hall Sr. and Christine Hall. I grew up in Wittenberg, Wisconsin with my 10 siblings. I now now reside in Baraboo, Wisconsin with my family, and spend my time making and teaching black ash basket classes. I have 2 granddaughters that I have been teaching and are my apprentices-in-training, Brook had been with me learning basket making for 10 yrs and her sister Ariel is also learning at a young age of 8 yrs old. They both come and assist me during our basket classes, both have made and have baskets along with myself at several museums around Wisconsin. I have been making and selling baskets for over 44 yrs. and just within the last 5 yrs I have been teaching black ash basket making, an art that is slowly dying out.

Part of the Teejop and Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations series in partnership with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison and made possible thanks to the Friends of Madison Public Library(link is external). Visit madpl.org/teejopandbeyond for more info.

Each fall, Madison Public Library and Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison welcome a variety of Native artists, storytellers, and community leaders for a series of programs celebrating Indigenous people in and beyond Teejop (pronounced day-JOPE, meaning Four Lakes, or Madison). Beginning on Indigenous Peoples' Day each year, Native folks from different nations lead programs highlighting both traditional and contemporary practices, stories, and community relationships.

This year, six presenters representing different Native tribes in Wisconsin will lead programs throughout October and November on a wide range of topics, including Native citizenship and participation in the electoral process, the recent discovery of canoes in Lake Mendota, the history and process of making musical instruments, and more.

Program participants will also have the opportunity to try hands-on crafts like beading and basket-weaving and understand how techniques and approaches vary depending on the tribal traditions guiding them. This year, presenters represent the Ho-Chunk, Menominee, Ottawa, and Choctaw nations. Meet the presenters and sign up for programs below.

If you have questions, please contact community@madisonpubliclibrary.org.