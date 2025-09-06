media release: USA | 1973 | DCP | 102 min.

Director: Peter Bogdanovich

Cast: Ryan O’Neal, Tatum O’Neal, Madeline Kahn

Bogdanovich combines the gorgeous black and white photography of The Last Picture Show and the screwball comedy dialogue pace of What’s Up, Doc? to tell the seriocomic tale of a con man (Ryan O’Neal) and his young charge (an Oscar-winning performance from Tatum O’Neal) on the road and evading the authorities in Great Depression era Kansas and Missouri. Laszlo Kovacs cinematography is incandescent and Alvin Sargent’s screenplay (an adaptation of the novel Addie Pray by Joe David Brown) boasts an authenticity that the lived-in performances serve to highlight.

Cinema Greats X2

This series of cinematic two-fers brings us several pairs of features from some of classic and contemporary cinema’s most celebrated directors. Targets and Paper Moon are New Hollywood stalwart Peter Bogdanovich’s acclaimed first and fourth movies; the start of our series of Madison premieres with Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Cloud was inspiration enough to bring in a 35mm print of his J-horror gem Pulse; the new DCP restoration of Todd Solondz’ Palindromes, a semi-sequel to Solondz’ Welcome to the Dollhouse, is a good reason to present both films; the legendary Charlie Chaplin is represented by a new DCP restoration of his 1925 silent masterwork The Gold Rush, and a 35mm print of his fascist-skewering wartime classic, The Great Dictator; and American filmmaker Charles Burnett is showcased by two movies, a new restoration of his remarkable debut Killer of Sheep, and a 35mm print of The Annihilation of Fish, a unique romance starring James Earl Jones and Lynn Redgrave. Originally produced in 2001, Fish did not receive wide distribution until 2025, when it was hailed with some of the best reviews of any films in release this year.

