Papineau(x) on Parade

media release: February 6- 22 , 2026, Fridays at 8PM Saturdays and Sundays at 2 PM

It's the last broadcast of Cable Access Channel WPAP's long running talent competition show Papineau on Parade. In its 15 years the talent show has entertained the community of Papineau Wisconsin and launched the career of Wynne Joseph, star of the underground hit Dude, Where's my Flip Phone? Funding has run out for WPAP and this is show runner Rae Fennimore's last chance to make good or go out in a blaze of glory. This variety show explores how corporate funding decides how and who is allowed to have a voice. By Steve Wyeth and Heather Renken