press release:Japan | 90 minutes | R | Blu-Ray | Dir. Satoshi Kon

When a machine that allows therapists to enter their patients' dreams is stolen, all hell breaks loose. Only a young female therapist, Paprika, can stop it.

"Paprika expands your notion of what animation can achieve. You wake from it as if from a dream: spooked, provoked, and exhilarated," - David Ansen, Newsweek

"The über-dream is both gorgeously animated, in Kon's shimmering, hyperreal style, and sickeningly scary," - Dana Stevens, Slate