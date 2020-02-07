Paprika

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release:Japan | 90 minutes | R | Blu-Ray | Dir. Satoshi Kon

When a machine that allows therapists to enter their patients' dreams is stolen, all hell breaks loose. Only a young female therapist, Paprika, can stop it.

"Paprika expands your notion of what animation can achieve. You wake from it as if from a dream: spooked, provoked, and exhilarated," - David Ansen, Newsweek

"The über-dream is both gorgeously animated, in Kon's shimmering, hyperreal style, and sickeningly scary," - Dana Stevens, Slate

