media release: Join us for Par-Tee for a Cause, a mini-golf tournament benefiting Gilda’s Club Madison, where you can enjoy a fun evening of mini-golf, great food, and drinks—all while supporting individuals and families impacted by cancer. Individual tickets start at $30, or gather a foursome for $90, with golfing and food included!

Event Schedule

5:30 pm: Registration and attendee check-in

6:00 pm: Shotgun start

7:15 pm: Food, raffles, and prizes!

Vitense Golfland 5501 Schroeder Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Fundraisers, Kids & Family
Recreation
