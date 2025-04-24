media release: Join us for Par-Tee for a Cause, a mini-golf tournament benefiting Gilda’s Club Madison, where you can enjoy a fun evening of mini-golf, great food, and drinks—all while supporting individuals and families impacted by cancer. Individual tickets start at $30, or gather a foursome for $90, with golfing and food included!

Event Schedule

5:30 pm: Registration and attendee check-in

6:00 pm: Shotgun start

7:15 pm: Food, raffles, and prizes!