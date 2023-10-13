media release: The Madison Area Builders Association (MABA) is excited to announce the fourth annual Fall Parade of Homes, exclusively sponsored by Nonn’s. This scattered-site, self-guided tour will take place October 13-15 and 20-22, 2023 and feature 17 expertly-constructed homes by top builders across the area. Parade hours are Friday 3:00 - 7:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday 11:00 am - 6:00 pm.

"The 2023 Fall Parade of Homes provides attendees with the opportunity to see an amazing range of homes. From custom homes, not often open to the public, to some of the area's top model homes,” states MABA Executive Director Chad Lawler. “Combined with the variety of styles and locations, this year's Fall Parade of Homes really has something for everyone!"

Whether homebuyers are in the market to build or buy a new home, or just want to see the latest in home design trends, the Fall Parade of Homes provides the perfect opportunity to see a variety of homes at different price points and locations over the course of two weekends. October is a great time to connect with local builders if you would like to build or purchase a home in 2024. A majority of the featured Parade homes are custom homes and open exclusively during the Fall Parade of Homes!

Fall communities featured in the Parade of Homes include: Dane, DeForest, Fitchburg, Lodi, Madison, McFarland, Middleton, Oregon, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Verona, and Westport.

Tickets are available! Tickets may be purchased online by credit card at madisonfallparadeofhomes.com, or with cash only at any Parade home during open hours. General Admission is $10, Senior Admission (Age 65+) and Child Admission (Ages 6-17) is $5. Tickets allow for one-time entry into the seventeen (17) featured Parade homes.