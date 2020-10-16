press release: The Madison Area Builders Association (MABA) is excited to announce its first Fall Parade of Homes, exclusively sponsored by Nonn’s. This scattered-site, self-guided tour will take place October 16-18 and 23-25, 2020, and feature 22 expertly-constructed homes by top builders across the area.

Whether homebuyers are in the market to build or buy a new home, or just want to see the latest in home design trends, the Fall Parade of Homes provides the perfect opportunity to see a variety of homes at different price points and locations over the course of two weekends. With the current historically low interest rates and limited home inventory, it’s a great time to purchase a new home.

Many Parade homes are custom homes and open exclusively during the Fall Parade of Homes! Fall communities featured in the Parade of Homes include: Cross Plains, DeForest, Fitchburg, Lake Kegonsa, Lake Waubesa, Lake Wisconsin, Madison, Middleton, Oregon, Sun Prairie, Verona and Waunakee.

Tickets are available! To purchase by credit card go to www.madisonfallparadeofhomes.com. All other locations will accept cash only. Those locations include:

● Each Fall Parade home, during open hours only

● Nonn’s – 7550 Graber Road, Middleton

● Nonn’s – 5952 Haase Road, DeForest

● Pella Windows & Doors of Wisconsin – 2101 W. Beltline Hwy, Madison

● Madison Area Builder Association – 5936 Seminole Centre Court, Fitchburg

MABA recognizes the current situation facing the local community and is making health and safety for Parade attendees, staff, and builders an utmost priority for the duration of the event. MABA will be following Public Health guidelines as we strive to provide a safe and enjoyable environment. Precautions will include, but are not limited to:

● Masks required

● Capacity limited in line with Forward Dane guidance

● Daily cleaning, as well as intermittent cleaning during Parade hours.

● Limiting touch points, such as door handles, by removing some doors and furniture from the homes. Roping off high touch areas.

● Providing hand sanitizer at the entry of each home.

● Requiring social distancing and recommending one-way traffic through homes.

● Employees and attendees who have a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to stay home and not attend the Parade of Homes in person.

“The Fall Parade of Homes is a great opportunity to get out and safely view the craftsmanship of some of the area’s top Builders,” says MABA Board President Jim Lampe. “On behalf of all those involved in the Madison Area Builders Association and the Parade of Homes, we look toward continued health and safety.”

For more information, visit www.madisonfallparadeofhomes.com