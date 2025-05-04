Parade of Homes

media release: The tour features 13 historic homes and buildings in Mount Horeb and Blue Mounds.

Sunday, May 4, 2025 @ noon to 4 p.m.

Please begin your day at our “home bases” at either Brix Cider (119 S 2nd St.) or District #1 Old School House (110 N 2nd St.) in Mt. Horeb.

We will have maps, tour booklets, and restrooms available at either “home base” location.

Notes: this tour will run rain or shine, you may be asked to wear blue booties in some sites, restrooms only available at “home base.”

All proceeds benefit the Mount Horeb Music Trip to London for the New Year's Day Parade in 2026.