press release: Parade to the Gates of Truax!

Saturday, February 29, 12:00 to 2:00pm

Assemble at Noon: the open space at Wright & Anderson Streets

Join the mass mobilization of visible and peaceful opposition to the basing of F-35 war planes at Truax Field.

The parade and presence at the gates of Truax will send a clear message to the Air Force and local proponents that there truly is widespread community concern; that the jets are not wanted by considerable numbers of people across Madison and Dane County.

The timing is crucial. The final version of the Air Force-mandated Environmental Impact Study (EIS) is due out in late February. The final decision on whether or not to base the attack jets at Truax will follow 30 days after. That decision will not take place in a vacuum because those making it are constantly gauging public sentiment.

Join in sending a clear visible message that the planes are not wanted here!