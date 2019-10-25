press release: USA | 1982 | DCP | 85 min.

Director: Charles Band

Cast: Demi Moore, Luca Bercovici, Cherie Currie

A scientist creates a deadly parasite that attaches to his stomach. He and his female companion (Moore, in her first leading role) must find a way to destroy it while also battling rednecks and an evil government agent. The gooey, slimy creatures drop right from the ceiling and into your lap with the help of startling 3D effects, restored by 3-D Film Archive. Bob Furmanek, the Archive’s founder, will introduce this screening.

Halloween Horror: On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday before Halloween, three fabulously scary programs: a double feature of restored 3D horror movies presented in-person by Bob Furmanek of the 3-D Film Archive; a 35mm screening of Kathryn Bigelow’s '80s Western-vampire mashup Near Dark; and a family-friendly matinee of Laika’s stop-motion thrill-ride Paranorman (also part of our Chicago Film Society series).