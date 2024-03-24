RSVP for Parasites, Pollutants, and People: Does Preserving Biodiversity Protect Amphibians from Diseases?
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: The Research Symposium and the March Winter Enrichment lectures will be in-person events held in the Visitor Center auditorium from 9 to 11:30 a.m. (CST). The in-person talks will not be streamed or recorded.
March 28
Jessica Hua (she/her), associate professor, UW-Madison Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology
This talk will consider why some amphibian communities are more susceptible to disease than others. Hua will discuss how pollutants and land use influence biodiversity and amphibian health. She will also explore how art outreach and citizen science clarify human contributions to disease dynamics and also improve public engagement in science. Register by March 24.