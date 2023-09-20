media release: Pardeep Kaleka, co-author of the book, “The Gift of Our Wounds: A Sikh and Former White Supremacist Find Forgiveness After Hate,” community organizer, and international speaker, will share the tragic impact of the Oak Creek Sikh Temple mass killing, including his father who was the Temple president eleven years ago. The program, moderated by area radio personality Craig Warmbold will be at the BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Avenue, Beaver Dam, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 7:00 PM. It is presented for the public by the Beaver Dam Branch of the American Association of University Women and with the sponsorship of the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation. There is no fee and reading the book is not a requirement for attendance.