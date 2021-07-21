press release: Every Wednesday (July 14-Sept. 1st, 2021) from 10am-11am at Yahara Park Place (2025 Yahara Place), Madison Doula Collective hosts a weekly Parent & Baby Group inclusive of all gender identities.

Becoming a parent is life changing. It can feel blissful, intimidating, easy, and hard. Connie Lambeth (a student midwife, experienced doula, and parent of two!), facilitates a weekly parent-baby group open to the public and available to anyone parenting a baby under 2yrs.

Currently held at Yahara Park through the warmer months (we will still use the Google Meet link in case of rain). Bring your mask (required), a blanket/sheet to sit on, and enjoy some socially distanced outdoor time with your babe. Yahara Park has on-street parking, located lakeside on the cusp of Madison’s lively Willy Street and Atwood Neighborhoods. This group is open to anyone and everyone parenting babes in their first year of life. Siblings welcome!

Parent & Baby Group will be held on Google Meet in case of rain.

$5 suggested donation. For more info, or to RSVP: https://www.paxandlux. net/parent-baby-group