media release: Looking for a family-friendly outing where both you and your kids can have a blast? Join us for the "Music and Movement" edition of Parent Child Happy Hour during Brunch at Garver Lounge this Sunday November 24! From live performances and a craft station to a bounce house for kiddos to “get their wiggles out,” we’ve got something for everyone, making this the perfect afternoon activity!

12:00 PM - 3:00 PM, Garver Feed Mill

Tickets: $18 for the first child (includes $8 credit to Garver Lounge!), $8 for each additional child. Part of ticket proceeds directly benefit Girl’s Rock Camp’s Financial Aid Program

Event Highlights:

Bounce House, Cardboard Box Tunnel, & “Floor is Lava” Game

Fun, active play for kids of all ages!

Interactive Instrument Station

Hands-on music exploration for little ones.

12:30 PM Performance of “The Little Matchstick Girl” Central Midwest Ballet Academy + mini ballet lessons for kids.

1-3 PM Open Mic hosted by Girls Rock Camp Kids (and parents!) can take the stage and showcase their talents.

Craft Table

Make your own maracas to jam with the musicians and then take home.

While the kids are fully entertained, parents can relax and enjoy brunch or sip on cocktails from the Garver Lounge, making it a perfect balance of family fun and downtime for adults. Don’t miss out—mark your calendars for November 24th!

More Details:

Buy a ticket and help support Girl’s Rock Camp’s Financial Aid Program. Since our programing is child-focused, we charge for children’s tickets only. $18 ticket includes 1 child and an $8 credit in the Garver Lounge to be spent by the accompanying adult (cheers). Additional children can be added on for $8 per child (with a maximum of 3 children per adult). Children 4 & under require a grown-up within speaking distance at all times. Seating in the atrium will be provided for grown-ups who prefer to be close by and still enjoy their food and drink! WAIVER REQUIRED: https:// garverevents.com/wp-content/ uploads/PCHH-Liability-Waiver. pdf