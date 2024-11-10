Parents & Baby Expo

media release:

Madison’s only Parent and Baby Expo is back November 10 at Union South!

Our unique event brings together expecting and new parents with local support, resources, and education so you can build your dream team for this exciting time in your life.

This year’s highlights:

- Holiday Mini Photography Sessions from Sarah Larson Photography

- Swag Bags and Premium Giveaways

- Infant scale for weight check-in, sponsored by Latched Lake Country

- Keynote speaker plus educational talks by local experts

- Exhibitors focused on pregnancy, birth, and postpartum wellness

Come meet the local experts who can help you navigate your birth and postpartum experience with confidence.

Tickets are $15 for General Admission and $30 for VIP.