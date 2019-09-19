press release: FYCE’s Parent Leadership Academy: Parents, Do You Know Your Rights?

Building a Community Network of Leadership & Advocacy for Family Success

Please Join Us! Thursday Sept 19, 2019, 5:30 pm- 8:00 pm, Goodman South Library, 2222 S Park St. in Madison

We will offer childcare. Transportation & interpretation upon request. Refreshments & Food

will be provided. Please RSVP by Tue, Sept 17: Janice Chestnut at 608-663-5977, jchestnut@madison.k12.wi.us

Presenters:

Sherrice Perry, associate general counsel for MMSD

Ms. Perry will present on the importance of parents to know their rights and will discuss concerns/questions regarding special education process and student privacy rights and records.

Bryn L Martyna, coordinator of progressive discipline

Bryn will be to present to parents the information and resources that are essential in understanding a behavior education plan and what are their rights as parents and best support their children.

More info at: FB/mmsdfyce