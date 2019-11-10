press release: USA | 86 minutes | R | Blu-Ray | Dir. Dee Rees

Alike is a 17-year-old African-American girl who hangs out at clubs with her openly lesbian friend Laura. Alike slowly and firmly comes to terms with her own identity as a butch lesbian, comfortable in baggy clothes and male underwear. Her mother Audrey disapproves of both her clothes and Alike's friendship with Laura.

"This is a look at the joy, confusion and heartbreak of adolescence that's both culture- and locale-specific, and at the same time, universal," - Lou Lumenick New York Post