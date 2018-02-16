Pariah
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
In this engaging, wholly original film, a black, lesbian high schooler (Adepero Oduye) is uncomfortable in the bar scene and frustrated at home. It's a coming-out film, but it breaks that mold by being thoroughly unpredictable.
press release: USA | 84 min | R | Blu-Ray | Dir. Dee Rees
"At its heart is an incandescent performance by Ms. Oduye, who captures the jagged mood swings of late adolescence with a wonderfully spontaneous fluency." - Stephen Holden (The New York Times)
