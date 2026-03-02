Park Development Plans: Southeast Area

media release: Madison Parks is holding a series of virtual public input sessions for the Southeast Park Development Plan process. The meetings will include an overview of the planning effort's goals, a review of the neighborhood parks included, and an opportunity for area residents and park visitors to share their thoughts on future park improvements.

The engagement sessions are organized by alder district, and the first series of meetings will focus on the neighborhood parks in District 3.

Heritage Heights Park

Honeysuckle Park

Kingston-Onyx Park

McGinnis Park

Portland Park

The virtual open house dates for the District 3 parks are:

Session 1 - Thursday, March 5 - Evening Open House: 6:30 - 8:00pm

Session 2 - Tuesday, March 31 - Noon Open House: 11:30 am - 1:00

We look for to meeting with you and hearing your thoughts on the long-term goals for park improvements!