Park Lofts Groundbreaking

media release: Madison native Julian Walters leads groundbreaking ceremony for PARK LOFTS, a unique housing project on Madison’s Southside.

Eminent Development Corporation today announced the ground breaking ceremony for a new permanent housing development targeting youth transitioning out of foster care or experiencing homelessness. This project marks a significant milestone in providing stable housing and support for vulnerable youth in Madison’s south side.

The ground breaking ceremony will be held on JUNETEENTH Thursday, June 19, 2025 at 2pm at 1150 S. Park Street in Madison, WI. This development will provide much-needed housing units, along with supportive services, to help young individuals gain independence and stability.