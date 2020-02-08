press release: February 8, 8 pm (doors at 7) Parker Gispert, suggested donation $15

With the Whigs on hiatus, frontman Parker Gispert realized that if he wanted to record and tour, he was going to have to do it solo. The result is Sunlight Tonight, a shimmering and meditative record with just as many hooks as any Whigs release. I'm super excited to welcome him to the basement. Big thanks to Will Johnson for pointing him my direction.

Reservations are required in advance for all shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room available you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714.

Please remember that there is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is on Duncan or Ellenwood one block over, then you can take the path up to MacArthur Court and to my house. It's best to not park on MacArthur Court so the neighbors can still use their driveways. https://goo.gl/maps/MdGwjhZWSq C2

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.