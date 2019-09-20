press release: Park(ing) Day is a annual event on the third Friday of September held in cities across the globe. The event is a fun, creative way to increase awareness of the value of walkable, people-centered space. This year the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects and students from the UW Madison-Landscape Architect program are working together to transform parking spaces into a small pocket park. Stop by the 100 block of Martin Luther King, Jr Blvd between 8am and 4:30pm to enjoy the space and learn more about this annual event.