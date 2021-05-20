media release: Karben4 Brewing invites you to Parks on Tap, a summer series benefiting Dane County Parks. This event is opened to disc golf seasoned pros or people trying it for the very first time. 10% of all beverage (beer and non-alcoholic options) will be donated back to the parks. Disc Golf permit fees are being waived during this event so you can try out disc golf for free. Don't have discs? No problem! We will have a limited number of discs available for check out at our ranger table. If you enjoy the sport, you can purchase an annual permit before you leave. For other Parks on Tap events, check out the Parks on Tap webpage.

4-7 pm, Token Creek County Park Disc Golf Course (6200 Williamsburg Way, DeForest)