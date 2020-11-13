ONLINE: Parks, People and Police: American Indian Houselessness in Minneapolis

Please RSVP: To receive a link to the Friday Lunch event, please send an email including your affiliation to rsvp@humanities.wisc.edu.

press release: Friday Lunch with Kasey Keeler, Tuolumne Me-Wuk and Citizen Potawatomi and assistant professor, Department of Civil Society & Community Studies and American Indian Studies Program, UW-Madison

In this virtual Friday Lunch talk, Kasey Keeler examines the ongoing crisis of American Indian homelessness, or houselessness, in Minneapolis. Keeler considers the long history of American Indian dispossession, the rapid growth of homeless encampments in public and park space, and the regulation and deconstruction of these encampments by city officials, namely the police.

Friday, November 13, 12:00 PM CST

RSVP: Please complete this registration form to receive a link to the event.