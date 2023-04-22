Parks Pride Day

media release: Gather your friends, neighbors, or co-workers and spend a morning helping out in the parks. Activities range from raking leaves, picking up trash, hauling brush, raking beaches, cleaning out planting beds, and planting trees or new garden beds. You can make a difference!

Monona Parks & Recreation will supply bags and disposable gloves. We have a limited supply of equipment that we will have available as well. Sign up for the park that you want to volunteer at and you'll receive an email confirmation with details on the volunteer work to be done.