Parmalee, Avery Anna

media release: Rising towards the top of the country singles charts with their latest single, “Gonna Love You,” Parmalee announces their Fell In Love With A Cowgirl Tour, which will kick off Feb. 13 in Madison, WI. The tour, featuring special guest Avery Anna, will conclude on Mar. 22 in Edmonton, AB, Canada.

“With new music coming early next year, there is energy and excitement around us and our whole team,” said lead singer Matt Thomas. “We wanted to bring that energy to our fans as soon as we could, so we decided to do a headline tour starting in Feb. 2025. We’ll be bringing the party back to some of the cities we played on the Kane Brown tour as well as some cities we’ve never been to. Can’t wait to kick off 2025 with the Parmalee Famalee.”

Their friend and collaborator, Avery Anna, is joining Parmalee on the road next year. Called a “towering, soul-baring tunesmith” by Billboard, Anna first connected with Parmalee on “Forget You,” from their 2021 For You album and most recently, “Lose You Again” from her album Breakup Over Breakfast, which was released earlier this year.

Earlier this year, Parmalee toured with Tyler Hubbard and Kane Brown on the In The Air Tour. Of their show, Chicago Concert Reviews wrote, “Parmalee brought loads of its own southern-infused hooks and harmonies from 'For You,' culminating in the smashes 'Carolina' and 'Take My Name,' to enhance an already potent combination.”