press release: Jazz group Paroaria celebrating the 25th anniversary of Joshua Redman’s album MoodSwing, Friday, Sept. 27, 8:00pm to 10:30pm, at Café Coda, 1224 Williamson St.

Jonathan Greenstein, tenor sax

Chris Rottmayer, piano

John Christensen, bass

Tim Cieplowski, drums

The jazz group Paroaria came together in 2017, setting aside their fake books for the mission of performing the music of living artists. While previous performances featured music of Terence Blanchard and Dave Holland, Paroaria comes to Café Coda on September 27 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Joshua Redman’s album MoodSwing. Jonathan Greenstein, Chris Rottmayer, John Christensen, and Tim Cieplowski perform the compositions of Joshua Redman originally recorded by Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade. Originally from Tel-Aviv, saxophonist Jonathan Greenstein regularly performs in Wisconsin and NYC. Following an active performance schedule in Orlando, pianist Chris Rottmayer is pursuing a DMA at UW-Madison. John Christensen is a first-call bassist residing in Madison. Tim Cieplowski is a Madison-based jazz drummer.

