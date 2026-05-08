Parry Lamont, Crowes Pasture

media release: Performances may be cancelled/postponed for any number of reasons, so always check for updates on our website and/or Facebook page.

Two acts new to the Carpe will share the evening.

An evening with CROWES PASTURE is both intimate and expansive, a masterful blend of luminous harmonies, banjo and guitar textures, and story-driven songwriting rooted in the American folk tradition. Twice nominated as “Roots Act of the Year” by the New England Music Awards and winner of “Best Bluegrass/Country Song” at the 2024 International Acoustic Music Awards, the New England duo has placed nearly a dozen songs in the Top 10 on the Folk Alliance International Folk Chart.

Monique Byrne and Andy Rogovin have performed at renowned venues including Club Passim, Shalin Liu Performance Center, and Rockwood Music Hall, touring extensively across the U.S., Canada, and the UK. Americana Highways praised their sound as “a wholly vintage vocal parfait,” noting the warmth and expressive depth that defines their live performances.

Now at work on their fifth album with producer Don Mitchell of the acclaimed indie-folk band Darlingside, Crowes Pasture continue to evolve while staying grounded in the tradition that first inspired them. Their concerts are heartfelt, reflective, and quietly powerful evenings of music that linger long after the final note.

Born beneath the wide, wind-combed skies of a small Minnesota farming town, PARRY LAMONT grew up surrounded by the quiet poetry of rural life—the hum of tractors across distant fields, snowfall settling over empty roads, and the long, reflective silence of prairie sunsets. Though rooted in that landscape, his path carried him through the musical crossroads of Seattle, Chicago, and New Orleans, where coffeehouse stages and late-night barrooms added new color to his sound. Along the way, he gathered stories the way some men gather scars—honestly earned and quietly carried.

Influenced by the plainspoken songwriting of Texas troubadours, Lamont’s music values truth over ornament. His songs are raw, deliberate, and lived-in, delivered with both gravel-road grit and a surprising tenderness. On stage, his voice and lyrics turn personal stories into shared ground, inviting listeners to hear their own hopes, heartbreaks, and hard-won humanity reflected back through the music.