Pars Fore Paws
media release: Get your pawsome foursome together and join us for a day of fun!
Saturday, September 27th ~ 8:15 Tee Time
115 Jenson St • Edgerton, WI
Four Person Scramble • Shotgun Start
Early Bird Rates - Register by 7/5/2025!
$100 per golfer OR $350 per foursome
Rates after 7/5:
$150 per golfer or $400 per foursome
Cost includes 18 holes with cart. Lunch is included after the outing.
There will also be raffles and a silent auction! All proceeds benefit needy animals in the community.
Want to be a sponsor? We have lots of opportunities for you to support our missions! Be sure to check out the Sponsorship info here.