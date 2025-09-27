Pars Fore Paws

media release: Get your pawsome foursome together and join us for a day of fun!

Saturday, September 27th ~ 8:15 Tee Time

Edgerton Towne Country Club

115 Jenson St • Edgerton, WI

Four Person Scramble • Shotgun Start

Early Bird Rates - Register by 7/5/2025!

$100 per golfer OR $350 per foursome

Rates after 7/5:

$150 per golfer or $400 per foursome

Cost includes 18 holes with cart. Lunch is included after the outing.

There will also be raffles and a silent auction! All proceeds benefit needy animals in the community.

Want to be a sponsor? We have lots of opportunities for you to support our missions! Be sure to check out the Sponsorship info here.