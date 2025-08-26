Particle Physics: Uncovering the Secrets of the Universe

media release: This lecture, presented by the director-general designate of CERN, Dr. Mark Thomson, will explore the cutting-edge frontier of particle physics and our understanding of the universe at its most fundamental level – ranging from understanding dark matter to exploring the early universe. It will focus on the world’s largest and most ambitious particle physics collider – the Large Hadron Collider at CERN – discussing what we have discovered at some of the remaining “big questions”. The lecture will also explore the plans for the next large particle physics projects in Europe and the US and will highlight the broader socio-economic impacts of large-scale scientific investments such as large collider projects. This event is free and open to the public and is part of the Lepton-Photon 2025 International Physics Conference.