RSVP for Parties of Note

Pheasant Branch Conservancy

Tuesday, May 15, 2018 | 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., 6767 Frank Lloyd Wright Avenue, Madison

Enjoy a walk through a beautiful nature preserve in Middleton with expert guides who will identify and explain the varied flora and fauna thriving in this protected area. You will also learn about prairie restoration techniques and the ongoing maintenance of the conservancy. Following your walk, you are invited to enjoy lunch on the terrace of Gardd Parc in Middleton Hills. (Rain date: Tuesday, May 22)

Menu: Cruditiés and cheeses, poached salmon, ham and asparagus quiche, salad greens, wine and iced tea

Host: Janine Edwards

Dress: Casual

$65 per person ($35 tax deductible). Limited to 24 guests.

MSOL's 2018 Parties of Note is the twelfth in our series of themed parties to benefit the Madison Symphony Orchestra. Once again we have activities, menus and venues to appeal to a wide variety of interests and tastes. Due to last year’s demand we have increased the number of parties and have repeats of some of the most popular parties from previous years.

All parties are limited in the number of guests and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline for reservations is two weeks prior to the date of the event except where noted, but early reservations are highly recommended since all parties quickly sold out last year. Approximately two weeks before the party you will receive directions and parking information.

This year’s party lineup features well-known hosts, behind-the-scenes venues, outdoor adventures, musical entertainment, and more. And, of course, with all our parties you will enjoy fabulous food and the comradery of your fellow music enthusiasts.

The Madison Symphony Orchestra League and the Madison Symphony Orchestra are most grateful to our Party Hosts/Sponsors for their generous support and participation in this project. All proceeds will be used for the Education and Community Engagement activities of the Madison Symphony Orchestra.