RSVP for Partners for Progress Breakfast

7:30 am, 9/25, Vel Phillips Memorial High School. Donations. RSVP by 9/23..

media release: Join the Madison Public Schools Foundation for the 4th Annual Partners for Progress Breakfast, where business, education, and community leaders come together to support the success of Madison’s public school students and staff.

This year’s program includes:

Networking with members of the local business community

Insights from MMSD leaders on the future of education in Madison

Inspiring student performances

Guided tours of the newly renovated Vel Phillips Memorial High School

Featured Speakers

Dr. Joe Gothard – superintendent, Madison Metropolitan School District

– superintendent, Madison Metropolitan School District Dr. Chris Kastman – chief medical officer, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin

Why Attend?

The Partners for Progress Breakfast is more than an event—it’s a movement to expand educational opportunities for every student and strengthen partnerships across our community. Together, we can shape a brighter future for Madison.

Register Here