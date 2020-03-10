press release: pARTners

Exhibit dates: March 10, 2020 - June 1, 2020

The Promega Spring Art Showcase presents ‘pARTners’ and will feature the artwork of three married artist couples. The show will emphasize how collaboration and the bond of their relationships has shaped them into the artists they have become. Their artwork has not only grown and evolved over the course of their relationships, but each partnership has been enriched as a result of their love for the arts.

Exhibiting artists include: Tim O’Neil & Theresa Abel, Andy Rubin & Annette Hansen, and John Ribble & Cynthia Quinn.

A symposium will be held on Tuesday, March 10th with the artists at 3:30 pm followed by the Exhibit Opening Reception from 4:30–6:30 pm.