Partnerships & Collaboration: Library, Research, Innovations, and Productivity

media release: Celebrate National Forest Products Week with the Forest Products Laboratory.

The Forest Products Laboratory, the only federally funded wood product research Laboratory in the nation, produces high-quality, science-based innovation. Wood is a versatile, durable, abundant, and cost-effective renewable resource that provides many environmental benefits. Forest Service scientists are developing innovative wood products that contribute creative new materials for construction including housing, furniture production, consumer products, packaging, bioenergy, and the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and medical device industries.

This session will focus on Wood Collections at the Forest Products Laboratory and will explore the Forest Products Laboratory as part of the National Forest Library System.

Dr. J. Rafael E. Arevalo B., botanist-collections manager will discuss the history of the research collections, its applications to research, and share a glimpse of the large collection at the Lab.

Porsche Schlapper, library branch director, will discuss the Forest Products Laboratory Library which is one of two specialized branches in the National Forest Service Library system. The National Forest Service Library provides comprehensive research support to the agency and its partners, as well as assisting members of the public with reference questions & accessing Forest Service research. Learn how to find resources, request assistance, and start your search with the National Forest Service Library today.