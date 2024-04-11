Partnerships in Practice: Community-Driven Storytelling as Research Method

media release: What does true collaboration with local partners look like in community-engaged research? How can storytelling be used as a research method to build knowledge and collective impact?

In this multi-media presentation and discussion, participants will explore the practice and products of storytelling as a method for community-based research. We will use concrete examples and lessons learned from The Brix Project, a multi-year community engaged project between UW-Madison, farm-to-table restaurant Brix Cider, and local media company Black Krim Creative. We will hear the stories of the farmers and food business owners who partnered with The Brix Project through short films and a lively panel discussion, led by the creative director of The Brix Project Jonnah Perkins. Panelists include Eric Cates of Cates Family Farm, John Wepking from Meadowlark Organics, Julian Zepeda of Tortilleria Zepeda, and Kirk Smock of Origin Breads.

Please bring your questions and ideas to contribute to thoughtful conversation around the themes presented in the films!