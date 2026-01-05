media release: Come join Monona Grove Nursery School for our next big event to support our Same Heart, New Start capital campaign - Party BINGO!

Saturday, January 24, from 3:00- 5:00pm in Good Shepherd Hall.

All are welcome to attend this event! Families, kids, friends, neighbors - anyone who loves to Bingo! We will have concessions for sale, great prizes, and some good tunes to get you moving between Bingo rounds!

10 rounds of Bingo total - play one, all ten, or anything in between!

Cost:

$3 for 1 card

$10 for pack of 5 individual cards

$20 for a pack of 12 individual cards

ALL are welcome! Please spread the word!

https://www.facebook.com/events/s/mgns-party-bingo/719143834585444/

RSVP here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScOLSQtagOadB2aYw2xy0UxKZq18b6zh5PXkSofyED4A6LU5Q/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=106915058131448120209