Party for Purgolders

media release: We’ve been waiting 4 long years to throw this party! It’s time to bring the Booster Club back and raise some much-needed funds to support our awesome sports teams, clubs and enrichment activities at East High School. Join us for a FUN-tastic night of music, dancing, light refreshments, cash bar and good vibes featuring an amazing '70s cover band—they’ll have you up and dancing like it’s 1979!

Buy your tickets today!

Proceeds go towards:

Worn-out uniforms that are so 2010s

that are so 2010s Funding for the cool clubs our kids love (choir, debate, mathletes, etc.)

for the cool clubs our kids love (choir, debate, mathletes, etc.) Enrichment activities other schools take for granted

East High is the ONLY high school in the area without an active Booster Club. It’s time we change that and flex our Eastside pride!

Dress in your best East High purple and gold inspired '70s glam, grab your friends, and a generous heart!

Consider adding a donation to your ticket purchase—every dollar helps!

Madison East High School Booster Club is an all-volunteer parent-run 501 (c)(3) fundraising organization committed to supporting East High School student engagement through athletics, clubs, and enrichment activities. Become a member today!

Want to volunteer? Reach out to Rebecca Schwei at Fundraising@mehsboosters.org