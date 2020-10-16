ONLINE: Party for the Arts

press release: Get ready to bring it…Friday, October 16, 2020, at 7 p.m. – virtually - from the comfort of your own home when the Thrasher Opera House in downtown Green Lake hosts its first Party For The Arts’ - Virtual Game Night! Get together with your Quaran”team” to compete against other Thrasher enthusiasts in a fun and competitive way – all in support of this historic venue. Prizes will be awarded to the 1st place winners of each of the following games: Trivia, Emoji Riddles, Name That Tune & Finish The Lyric. Prizes include a Diamond Necklace from Gysber’s Jewelers, Beer Tasting at Knuth Brewing and more!

RSVP for the Virtual Game Night by calling 920.294.4279 or buy online www.thrasheroperahouse.com . Cost to participate: $100/person OR $375/Team of 4 (includes 1 wine, 4 koozies); $550/Team of 6 (includes 2 wines, 6 koozies, snacks); $725/Team of 8 (includes 3 wines, 8 koozies, snacks & dessert.)

Thrasher also added an Online Auction component to their fundraising efforts this year, which started on Wednesday, September 16 at noon, and ends on October 16 at 11:45 p.m. Highest bidders will be announced on Saturday, October 17 at noon. Auction items include Diamond Earrings from Diedrich Jewelers, a Boat Ride on the J. Lawson catered by Bliss Catering, a Door County Getaway and more. In addition, you will have an opportunity to generously donate toward sponsoring a Missoula Children’s Theatre participant – one of the most rewarding and all-inclusive programs Thrasher offers for all area children. No RSVP is necessary to join in the Online Auction. Go to www.32auctions.com/Thrasher to start bidding for these wonderful prizes today! These events are sponsored by Fortifi Bank, Horicon Bank, Huberty CPA’s, Special Properties and Yeomans Edinger Chiropractic.

With 75% of their regular season canceled, Thrasher Opera House had to restructure their annual fundraiser this year, as well as many aspects of their normal operations. Thrasher needs your support now more than ever! The Party for the Arts is one of the most fun ways to support this historic, 501c3 nonprofit organization. All proceeds go toward supporting the Thrasher Opera House - including (but not limited to) the following wonderful things: Year-round concerts by talented musicians, beautiful art exhibits by local artists, inspiring Missoula Children's Theatre weeks, keeping a piece of Green Lake history alive, and making an economic impact in our community.

Please join Thrasher for this easy, fun, competitive evening!