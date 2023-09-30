Party in the Prairie

Sun Prairie Library 1350 Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

media release: A musical event to benefit the Sun Prairie Public Library Expansion Project, featuring Barbaro with Soggy Prairie and Cork n Bottle String Band. Ticket includes lawn games and face painting by Radiant Smiles, food trucks and beer by Working Draft additional.

$25 general, $10 for 12 and under.

Fundraisers, Special Events
