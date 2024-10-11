RSVP for Party on the Lanes

3-6 pm, 10/19, Ten Pin Lanes, Fitchburg. RSVP by 10/11.

media release: Whether you're a bowling pro or a gutterball guru, this event is all about fun and support our Infinite Boundaries Retreats!

Let’s pin our hopes on raising awareness and funds, all while having a ball! So lace up those bowling shoes and prepare to knock down some pins for a purpose—because together, we can make a difference, one frame at a time!

Grab a friend, family member, or co-worker and form a team of two to compete in our round robin tournament, enjoy delicious food, and participate in our costume contest, knock em' down games, raffle, and purple carpet for all thrivers and survivors.

Teams of two for $100.00, or single bowler for $60.00 (we will match you with a teammate!) Includes shoes, ball, games, and food.

Feeling extra competitive? Sign up for two teams of two for $180.00!

Not a bowler? No problem! You can still join in on the fun and cheer on your favorite team while enjoying great food for $30.00.