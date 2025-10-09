media release: Mead Witter School of Music Changemaker Series. $20 (students free, but ticket required).

Described as “sleek, new,” “hyper-fluent” and “a composer that rocks," Pascal Le Boeuf is a GRAMMY-award winning composer, jazz pianist, and producer whose works range from improvised music to hybridizing notation-based chamber music with production-based technology. Pascal Le Boeuf, piano; Peter Dominguez, bass; Wayne Salzmann III, drums; the Rabin String Quartet; and Dan Cavanagh, piano.