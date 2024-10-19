media release: MCS welcomes a guest production by Genevieve Brady and Katie Win of PasDeLusion: Don’t Quit Your Daydream: A Dance-Circus Experience.

This evening-length show features multiple aspects of circus including duo trapeze, aerial silks, soaring sling & harness, and Cyr wheel, with original apparatuses and costuming as well as charming dance numbers set to nostalgic music scapes. This heartwarming performance will leave audiences not only entertained, but also connected to their inner child and inspired to live the life of their dreams.

$20.