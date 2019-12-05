Pass the Mic: Real Stories told by Community Members Affected by HIV

press release: In recognition of World AIDS Day, the UW Health HIV/AIDS Comprehensive Care Program will host a free public event on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Brassworks Building at 214 Waubesa, St., from 5:30 – 7:30 PM. UW Health’s community gathering, titled Pass the Mic, was planned to create a space for voices of those affected by HIV to be heard, and will feature real-life stories told by the people who lived them.

Cass Marie Downing, a trailblazer and advocate in the local LGBTQ+ community, will act as the Mistress of Ceremonies. Also featured will be the Rev. Dr. Marcus Allen, senior pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Attendees will have an opportunity to view a film short of "on the street" interviews that test people's HIV knowledge. A certified professional will provide interpretation of the event into Spanish. Food and refreshments will be provided, prepared by local chef Kipp Thomas of Kipp’s Cuisine Catering. The building is accessible to people with physical disabilities and all gender restrooms are available. Information tables staffed by ARCW and UW-Madison student groups PRIDE in Healthcare and Sex Out Loud.

UW Health's HIV/AIDS Comprehensive Care Program provides HIV medical care and support services, as well as HIV biomedical prevention services. World AIDS Day is observed around the globe every December 1. For more information, call Chris Chapman at (608) 890-1169 or cchapman@medicine.wisc.edu

RSVP at bit.ly/micpass19