Passenger Rail Station Location

media release: The city of Madison invites the community to join us and share your feedback at one of two upcoming public meetings to see the draft results of the corridor evaluation for passenger rail, and learn more about several potential station sites under consideration.

The city of Madison Transportation Division, along with Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Amtrak, and consultants, will discuss the eight potential passenger rail station sites located along three general corridors—downtown, near the coming Madison Public Market and by the former Oscar Mayer plant. There will also be a brief question and answer panel, paired with public input survey, and an open house after the presentation.

Please consider joining us for one of two upcoming public meetings:

In-Person Public Meeting: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 5:00 - 7:00 pm, Madison Municipal Building - Room 215, 215 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Madison, WI 53703

Virtual Public Meeting: Tuesday, February 6, 2024, 6:00 - 7:30 pm. , Registration is required.

Zoom – Register here

“The project team has been working with our many partners on this project to identify potential station sites and evaluate them to balance many priorities for a station,” Tom Lynch, Director of Transportation for the City of Madison said. “This study is just one step on the journey toward restoring passenger rail service to Madison. We look forward to sharing more details with the public and hearing feedback.”

More about the project

The study is being conducted because new historic levels of Federal funding is available for passenger rail and Madison has been identified as a key connection expanding passenger rail options in Wisconsin. City staff are coordinating closely with Amtrak, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, railroad companies, and other potential station cities for the study.