Passing the Bass

press release: This historic event will celebrate the life and legacy of world-renowned 2014 NEA Jazzmaster Richard Davis who has made an indelible impact on the world of jazz and beyond over his five decades of performing and serving as a master teacher of the bass for generations of students. This event will involve a historic performance by some of his closest collaborators over the years from across the globe in addition to video and photographic tributes and never before seen memorabilia from his personal collection. There will also be a surprise announcement involving Richard’s legacy in Madison as part of the evening’s special events.

Featuring:

Andrew Cyrille (drums)

Peter Dominguez (bass)

Javon Jackson (sax)

Aska Kaneko (violin)

Angelica Sanchez (piano)

This is a ticketed event, but tickets are free (limited to 2 per person) and are being distributed by Overture on a first-come basis ‘til they’re all gone. Tickets may be ordered in person or by phone at the Overture Box Office, (608) 258-4141, or online.

Sponsored by Ho-Chunk Gaming of Wisconsin, Joe and Mary Ellyn Sensenbenner, Fox & Fox, S.C., and HurleyBurish S.C. Co-Sponsored by the Capitol Hues, Arts Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Book Festival, Dane Arts, Zebra Dog Studios, the Greater Madison Jazz Consortium, the Progressive Magazine, the Great Dane, and the Isthmus Newspaper

Special Thanks to Chuck France for producing the program and co-producing the event with Stephen Braunginn and to Ed Holmes for his tireless efforts to make this event a success. Also, thanks to all of the sponsors, co-sponsors and the Overture staff for bringing it to life and dignifying Richard’s legacy. A final word of thanks to Richard’s daughter Persia for all of her support.