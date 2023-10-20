Passing the Mic: The Power in Your Story

media release: Passing The Mic (PTM) is an intergenerational dialogue on hip hop arts, education, and activism hosted by the award winning Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives (OMAI) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, in partnership with the DDEEA Diversity Forum, School of Education, Arts Division, Interdisciplinary Artist Residency Program, Jenny Holzer, and the Wisconsin Book Festival.

Oct. 20 showcase: Free and open to the public. Features students orgs from across out youth networks, the 15th Cohort of First Wave, and the First Wave Touring Ensemble. Location: My Arts, 7 pm.

Oct. 21:

1:30 PM Arts Campus Tour for youth participants.

1:30 PM Promises of Gold: José Olivarez explores every kind of love—self, brotherly, romantic, familial, cultural. Grappling with the contradictions of the American Dream with unflinching humanity, he lays bare the ways in which “love is complicated by forces larger than our hearts.” Central Library. Happening during Arts Campus Tour. Open to the public.

3:00 PM I Done Clicked My Heels Three Times:Taylor Byas. Inspired by The Wiz, this debut, full-length poetry collection celebrates South Side Chicago and a Black woman’s quest for self-discovery—one that pulls her away from the safety of home and into her power. Happening during Arts Tour. Location TBA.

7:00 PM - 9:30 PM Passing the Mic Day Two Showcase Features Youth collaborative work, the 16th Cohort of First Wave, and October's Hip Hop Arts Residency Program headliner Shannon Matesky. Location: Union Play Circle Theatre. Free and open to the public.