Passing the Mic: Everything is Everything

media release: The University of Wisconsin–Madison’s Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives (OMAI) will host its 19th annual Passing the Mic Festival on October 24–25, 2025, bringing together youth artists, educators, and community members for two days of performances, workshops, and dialogue that celebrate the transformative power of hip hop.

This year’s theme, “Everything is Everything,” inspired by Lauryn Hill, reflects the festival’s focus on interconnection. It will bridge art forms, identities, and communities while exploring how creativity fuels social change.

“For 18 years, Passing the Mic has always been about young people finding their voices and understanding the power they already hold,” says OMAI Director, Sofía Snow. “‘Everything is Everything’ speaks to how our stories, our art, and our communities are connected,” Snow continued. “And how those connections can shift systems. For prospective First Wave scholars, it’s also a moment to see that their creativity and leadership belong here, that they can shape what this institution becomes.”

Festival Overview

Friday, October 24: UW–Madison Campus

Friday’s programming is designed specifically for prospective First Wave Hip Hop Scholarship Program scholars. Participants will experience a day immersed in UW–Madison’s campus and community, offering a firsthand look at the academic, artistic, and social landscape that defines the First Wave experience. Through tours, sessions, and conversations with current scholars, students will have the opportunity to envision themselves as part of the UW–Madison community before deciding whether to apply.

The day culminates in a 6:45 PM performance, “Everything, Still,” at the Memorial Union Play Circle, featuring acclaimed poet Angel Nafis, the First Wave Touring Ensemble, and Professor Rogério Pinto (University of Michigan). The free event explores how art shapes identity, memory, and social transformation, and is open to the public.

Saturday, October 25: MYArts (1055 E Mifflin St, Madison)

Saturday’s public programming opens at 10:00 AM with the morning session followed by workshops focused on activism and the arts. These workshops will be followed by the Political Education Fair and Activism Roundtable at 3:00 PM, featuring First Wave alum Eneale Pickett. The festival concludes with the “Everything is Everything” Open Mic & Showcase at 5:30 PM, highlighting youth performers, community artists, and First Wave scholars.

Connecting Art, Education, and Community

Passing the Mic serves as both a creative platform and a recruitment initiative for the First Wave Hip Hop Scholarship Program, a four-year full-tuition scholarship for students who excel in the realm of academics, arts and activism. The festival invites local and national youth to experience UW–Madison’s vibrant artistic culture and learn about the unique opportunities First Wave provides.

This year’s festival especially welcomes local high school students, arts-affiliated campus groups, community partners, and social justice organizations, alongside alumni and supporters who continue to shape Madison’s creative and civic landscape.

Get Involved

Workshops and performances are open to registered participants, invited guests, and the public as space allows.

Festival Dates: October 24–25, 2025

Locations: UW–Madison Campus & Memorial Union Play Circle (Friday) | MYArts, 1055 E Mifflin St (Saturday)

Admission: Free and open to the public (select sessions require registration)

Website: omai.wisc.edu/programs/ptmfestival

Register for Saturday Workshops: Sign-up link

Volunteer Opportunities: Volunteer link

Contact: omai@cdo.wisc.edu

Accessibility

All festival venues are wheelchair accessible and offer ramps, elevators, and assistive listening devices. Attendees seeking accommodations, including sign language interpretation, are encouraged to contact omai.staff@wisc.edu in advance.

About OMAI

The Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives (OMAI) at the University of Wisconsin–Madison supports artistic development, academic excellence, and community engagement through programs like the First Wave Hip Hop Scholarship Program. OMAI’s mission centers on amplifying young voices and using art as a catalyst for education and social change.