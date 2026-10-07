Passing the Mic: Future Present

media release: The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives (OMAI) will celebrate the 20th Annual Passing the Mic Festival (PTM), October 15-18, 2026, bringing young artists from across the country to Madison for four days of artmaking, mentorship, college access, community and performance.

This year’s festival carries special significance as OMAI celebrates its 20th anniversary year and two decades of the First Wave Hip Hop & Urban Arts Scholarship Program, the world’s first and only four-year, full-tuition scholarship dedicated to hip-hop culture and artistic practice.

PTM will welcome youth representing Philadelphia, the Bay Area, Baton Rouge, Nashville, Houston, the Twin Cities, Chicago, Milwaukee, and four high schools within the Madison Metropolitan School District.

For 20 years, PTM has created a space where young artists and community leaders can come together not simply to perform, but to learn from one another, develop their artistic voices, experience a college campus and imagine what is possible for themselves as artists, students and community members.

This year’s theme, “Future Present,” asks participants to consider the relationship between what came before us, what we create now and what we are building for those who come next. It is grounded in three ideas: living histories, writing futures and remaining present.

“Twenty years is a powerful moment to look back, but we didn’t want this festival or this anniversary year to only be about nostalgia,” said Sofía Snow, director of OMAI. “Passing the Mic has always been about young people having the space to create, experiment, ask questions and see themselves as part of something larger. Future Present asks all of us to honor the artists and communities that made this work possible while paying attention to what young people are creating right now. They aren’t waiting to become the future. They are already shaping it.”

Throughout the festival, participating youth will experience an immersive program rooted in First Wave’s pillars of Academics, Arts, and Activism. Young artists will create alongside professional artists, educators, First Wave alumni and current scholars; explore multiple artistic disciplines; engage in dialogue and reflection; experience UW-Madison; and ultimately share the stage as part of an intergenerational performance.

This year’s teaching artists also reflect the intergenerational spirit of PTM. Rapper, writer and educator Defcee (Adam Levin) and Ikwe (Kelsey Van Ert) both return to PTM 20 years after participating in the festival as a young artists and becoming a members of First Wave’s inaugural cohort. Other facilitators bring practices spanning movement, storytelling, interdisciplinary arts and wellness, including Madison’s Barrio Dance, Semaj’s Treasures LLC.

Madison Is Invited to Join the Celebration

While much of Passing the Mic is intentionally designed for participating youth and their chaperones, several events invite the broader Madison community into the celebration.

Singer and songwriter Raveena will join the festival for an Interdisciplinary Arts Community Session (6 pm, Oct. 16, Play Circle), featuring guided meditation, moderated conversation and an intimate Q&A exploring artistic vision, identity and the necessity of presence in the artistic process. Raveena will also perform in concert at Memorial Union’s Play Circle.

The community is especially invited to join OMAI for the 20th Annual Passing the Mic Festival Intergenerational Performance Showcase, bringing together youth artists from across the country with current First Wave scholars and Madison artists for a night of performance and celebration.

20th Annual Passing the Mic Festival Intergenerational Performance Showcase

Saturday, October 17, at 6:30pm, Marvin Hall, Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras Center for Music

Free, all ages and open to the public. Advance registration is encouraged at ptm2026.eventbrite.com

The showcase will feature performances from PTM youth participants, current First Wave scholars, and Barrio Dance Company. It is an opportunity for Madison to welcome this year’s young artists, celebrate 20 years of PTM and experience the creativity, community and intergenerational exchange that have defined the festival since its beginning.

“Passing the Mic is really about the name,” Snow said. “It is about what we pass forward: knowledge, stories, artistic traditions, opportunities and responsibility. Twenty years later, we get to see young people who once came through these spaces returning as educators and artists, while a new generation steps into them for the first time. That is what makes this anniversary feel so special.”

20 Years Forward

Passing the Mic is part of a yearlong celebration of OMAI and First Wave’s 20-year legacy at UW-Madison. That celebration will continue this spring with the Line Breaks Festival, April 8-16, 2027, where OMAI will officially launch First Wave 20 Forward: From Full Tuition to Full Support (FW20 Forward).

FW20 Forward is a five-year campaign that will carry First Wave from its 20th to its 25th anniversary by investing in what scholars need beyond tuition to thrive at UW-Madison.

The campaign will invest in wrap-around scholarship support for needs including books, meals, housing, transportation and other educational expenses; crisis response funds for unexpected financial challenges and urgent needs; and academic, artistic and community-building experiences that are central to the First Wave experience.

Community members do not have to wait until April to support this work. Gifts made during OMAI’s 20th anniversary year can directly support First Wave scholars and help build the foundation for the next 20 years.

Support First Wave 20 Forward and OMAI

Save the Date: Line Breaks Festival, April 8-16, 2027

Join OMAI for the next major celebration of our 20th anniversary year and the official launch of First Wave 20 Forward: From Full Tuition to Full Support.

About Passing the Mic

Passing the Mic is an annual youth arts festival presented by the Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. 2026 PTM is in partnership with Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra (WYSO), Barrio Dance, and the Wisconsin Union. Through workshops, performances, dialogue, mentorship and exposure to higher education, the festival creates opportunities for young artists to develop their creative voices and build community through the First Wave pillars of Academics, Arts, and Activism.

About the Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives

The Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives (OMAI) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison creates culturally relevant and transformative arts programming that supports artistic development, educational opportunity and community. OMAI is home to the First Wave Hip Hop & Urban Arts Scholarship Program and celebrates its 20th anniversary during the 2026-27 academic year. omai.wisc.edu