Passion and Pain: The Pride and Perturbations of Owning and Maintaining Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings
First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Media Release: PASSION AND PAIN: THE PRIDE AND PERTURBATIONS OF OWNING AND MAINTAINING FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT BUILDINGS, A PANEL DISCUSSION. Tuesday, May 14, 7:00 Landmark Auditorium of FUS. This panel discussion will feature Charles Quagliana, Preservation Architect/Consultant to FUS for more than 30 years; Ryan Hewsen, Preservation Director of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and Elliot Butler, owner of the Pew House.
Info
First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Lectures & Seminars