media release: In partnership with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, The Friends of the Meeting House is offering the second in a series of talks called "The Wright Connections -- Then and Now."

Lecture II is a Panel Discussion entitled "PASSION AND PAIN: THE PRIDE AND PERTURBATIONS OF OWNING AND MAINTAINING FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT BUILDINGS." It will features Charles Quagliana, preservation architect/consultant to the First Unitarian Society of Madison for more than 30 years; Ryan Hewsen, preservation director of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation; and Elliot Butler, owner of the Pew House.

The event will take place on Tuesday, May 14 at 7:00 in the Landmark Auditorium of the Unitarian Meeting House, First Unitarian Society of Madison, 900 University Bay Dr. It is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated.