media release: In partnership with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, The Friends of the Meeting House is offering the second in a series of talks called "The Wright Connections -- Then and Now."  

Lecture II is a Panel Discussion entitled "PASSION AND PAIN: THE PRIDE AND PERTURBATIONS OF OWNING AND MAINTAINING FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT BUILDINGS."  It will features Charles Quagliana, preservation architect/consultant to the First Unitarian Society of Madison for more than 30 years; Ryan Hewsen, preservation director of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation; and Elliot Butler, owner of the Pew House. 

The event will take place on Tuesday, May 14 at 7:00 in the Landmark Auditorium of the Unitarian Meeting House, First Unitarian Society of Madison, 900 University Bay Dr. It is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated.  

First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
608-233-9774
